Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus for the second time

Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. The producer was admitted to the hospital on April 8 after his daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani contracted the disease. Karim had shown no symptoms of the disease.



His daughters have tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital but Karim will have to continue staying in isolation.



Karim is a heart patient and has survived two heart attacks and also undergone bypass. His family is concerned about his health and he is 60 years old.



His younger daughter Shaza was the first to contract the disease a few weeks after her return from Sri Lanka. Soon after elder daughter Zoa too tested positive for the virus.



Zoa, who is an actress, had thanked the health workers on being discharged and had even posted a photo with them.