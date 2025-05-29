Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passes away, Rajinikanth pays tribute to his late friend

Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passed away at the age of 75 due to health complications. The actor began his career in the 1974 film Aval Oru Thodar Kathai. In a career spanning five decades, he has acted in over 150 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Tributes pour in from the film industry

Many actors and fans have shared touching tributes to the actor, honouring his rich legacy and contributions to Indian cinema, including superstar Rajinikanth, who wrote: “The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

From teacher to screen legend

Born in 1949, Rajesh started his career as a teacher before switching to acting. He made his debut as a lead in the 1979 film Kanni Paruvathile. Throughout his career, he has shared the screen with legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, K. Bhagyaraj, Vijay, Vijayakanth, and Mohanlal. He made his Telugu debut in the 1985 film Bangaru Chilaka and his Malayalam debut in the 1974 film Alakal.

Along with films, he has acted in several popular TV series and was an accomplished dubbing artist. His last acting role was in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, where he starred alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Rajesh is survived by his two children.