Top 5 Hollywood news today: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl, 'Black Widow' release gets delayed again

K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th UN General Assembly



South Korean K-pop band BTS delivered a “message of hope” in a pre-recorded video posted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday as part of the 75th U.N. General Assembly.



Good news! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid become parents to a baby girl



It's happy news for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s fans as the couple have become parents for the first time. The power couple announced the news of arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. They shared a cute photo of her tiny hands.



'Enola Holmes' review: Millie Bobby Brown aces her act as a woman detective in a man's world



Starring in and as ‘Enola Holmes’, Millie Bobby Brown plays a teenager who knows a thing or two about being a woman in a man’s world as she is taught those ‘feminist’ ideas by her very own mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter.



Zack Snyder's extended version of 'Justice League' to have Ray Fisher, will shoot in October



There have been rumours suggesting when director Zack Snyder will be taking up the task of working on the extended version of ‘Justice League’ that is famously called the ‘Snyder Cut’. After Zack exited the film owing to a family tragedy, the director is back to working on the Snyder Cut. It is reported that the project will start rolling October onwards.



Disney delays 'Black Widow' in new setback for cinemas



Walt Disney Co DIS.N on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing.



