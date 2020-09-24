Good news! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid become parents to a baby girl

It's happy news for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s fans as the couple have become parents for the first time.

The power couple announced the news of arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. They shared a cute photo of her tiny hands.

Zayn captioned the picture: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid had posted a touching handwritten letter to his granddaughter on Instagram, "Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time," the poem read. "Know that Grandpa's always near, I'll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you. Mohamed Hadid."