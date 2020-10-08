Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ursula Andress' 'Dr.No' bikini up for auction, Taylor Swift to vote for Joe Biden

From Kristen Stewart's coming out story to Taylor Swift opening up about Presidential elections, here are top news of the day.



Top 5 Hollywood news of the day:

Memorable Ursula Andress 'Dr.No' bikini could fetch $500,000 at auction

The ivory-coloured bikini worn by Ursula Andress in “Dr. No” - the first Bond movie - is up for auction in Los Angeles with an estimated price of up to $500,000. Read more



US Elections 2020: Taylor Swift reveals she will vote for Joe Biden

With less than a month left for the US general elections to take place, celebrities have already started taking sides. Latest to reveal her party leaning is Taylor Swift. She is definitely with Joe Biden. Read more

Kristen Stewart talks of the pressure of coming out as lesbian and relationship with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart is now opening up on her affair with Robert Pattinson and coming out as ‘gay’. The Hollywood actress who found fame with ‘Twilight’ found herself as a talking point in the media because of her relationships. Read more

Oscars update eligibility rules to allow drive-in screenings

In another update to the eligibility criteria for this year's Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has allowed movies shown at drive-in theatres to qualify for best picture and general entry categories. Read more



'Shut him up': Celebrities show support as Vice President Mike Pence takes on Kamala Harris

Its been a week since Presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump's big debate. On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris took on Vice President Mike Pence. Its been a week since Presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump's big debate. On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris took on Vice President Mike Pence. Read more