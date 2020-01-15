Top 5 Hollywood news today: Stephen King receives backlash for his Oscar tweet, Priyanka Chopra to work with Russo Brothers

Priyanka Chopra is all set to team up with Russo Brothers and actor Richard Madden in a new show for OTT giant Amazon Prime. Fans have been celebrating ever since the news broke Priyanka's projects are always eagerly awaited. Meanwhile, author Stephen King received severe criticism over his remarks on the lack of diversity at the Oscars.



K-Pop star Jungkook left fans on Twitter emotional on early hours of Wednesday as he shared a cover version of Korean hit song 'Perhaps That Was Love'. Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day.



Stephen King receives backlash for comment on lack of diversity in Oscar nominations



When the full Oscars 2020 nominations list was announced on January 13, many pointed out that no woman filmmaker has been nominated in the Best Director category. In the midst of all this, author Stephen King, who is also an Academy member is being criticised for his remarks on the lack of diversity at the Oscars. Known for writing horror novels and also helping a screen adaptation of them (like in the case of ‘IT’), he took to Twitter to talk about how he selected names in different categories for this year’s Oscars.



Priyanka Chopra to star with 'Game of Thrones' Richard Madden in web series directed by 'Avengers' Russo brothers



Priyanka Chopra will next star with ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden in an upcoming Amazon web series titled ‘Citadel’ and we can’t keep calm. The web series has not one but two Hollywood connections.



Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix reacts to 'Joker' leading nominations



‘Joker’ is leading Oscars 2020 nominations list with 11 nods as Joaquin Phoenix opened about feeling overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that the film has received ever since it has seen its theatrical release worldwide.



BTS singer Jungkook covers Korean classic 'Perhaps That Was Love' and the ARMY cannot have enough of it



BTS singer Jungkook took out time from his busy schedule to do a cover of Korean classic 'Perhaps That Was Love' and dropped the video on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday much to the delight of his fans who call themselves the ARMY.



It's a boy for Anne Hathaway who is a now a mother of two



Anne Hathway is proud mother of a baby boy! This is Hathaway’ second child. She has been married to Adam Shulman for seven years now. Her first son is named Jonathan and he is three years old.



