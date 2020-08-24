Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Snyder Cut Justice League' trailer out, Michael Jackson's old letter mentions racism

After a long wait, 'Snyder Cut of Justice League' trailer is finally out. Meanwhile Michael Jackson's old letter from 1987calls out racism in the music industry.

Check out the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:



'The Suicide Squad' first look: Director James Gunn reveals full cast at DC FanDome

Filmmaker-writer James Gunn shared detailed character looks from his upcoming film 'The Suicide Squad' at the recent DC FanDome virtual fan convention.Read more



'Justice League' trailer: Snyder cut version is the new ray of hope for fans

After a long wait, finally director Zack Snyder has released the trailer for his infamous 'Snyder Cut of Justice League' for DC Fandom. Read more



Michael Jackson slams The Beatles, Elvis Presley in old letters from 1987, calls out racism in music industry

In a scathing letter written by Michael Jackson, the king of pop had slammed musical icons like The Beatles and Elvis Presley along with MTV calling out the racial inequality in the music industry. Read more

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as US theatres slowly reopen

After months-long cinema closures, the US box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the country that were able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios` 'Unhinged', a thriller starring Russell Crowe. Read more



Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle passes away at 38

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle and son of singer Steve Earle died at the age of 38. According to a news agency, the official announcement of the demise of the singer was made on his social media accounts. Read more