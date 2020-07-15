Top 5 Hollywood news today: Selena Gomez unveils new song, 'Glee' creators pay tribute to Naya Rivera

Tributes are pouring in for actress Naya Rivera from co-workers on the sets of 'Glee'. The actress's body was found floating at Lake Piru five days after she went missing. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez released new song with Trevor Daniel.

'Glee' creators pay tribute to Naya Rivera, to create college fund for her son



‘Glee’ creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan penned a touching tribute to actor Naya Rivera who was found dead at Like Piru after she drowned saving her 4-year-old boy. The 33-year-old actress had gone boating with her son. Her 4-year-old kid was found alone on the boat in the lake. The authorities ran an autopsy and ruled out foul play calling it a case of accidental drowning.



Watch: Selena Gomez's new song 'Past Life' with Trevor Daniel



Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have come out with a new music video for their song ‘Past Life’. The singers collaborated on the song and released the video today in an Instagram Live jam session which turned into a trippy aerial landscape journey.



Gina Prince-Bythewood to helm 'The Woman King' starring Viola Davis



Gina Prince-Bythewood has found her next project and it will be with Hollywood actress Viola Davis. It will be a period action drama ‘The Woman King’ for Sony’s TriStar.



Meghan Markle gives a powerful speech as part of the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit



Meghan Markle was part of the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit as she addressed young women around the world and told them that their voices need to be heard and that they are important.



Tina Turner comes out of her retirement to collaborate with DJ Kygo for a remix of 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'



Pop legend Tina Turner is out of retirement to sing a special version of her classic hit 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' Turner has sung a remix version of the song and collaborated with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo for it.



