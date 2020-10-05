Top 5 Hollywood news today: Rapper LL Cool J slams Kanye West, Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'GOT' rejection

Kylie Jenner was called out on Twitter by fans for sharing the wrong flag of Australia. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown revealed how she had almost quit acting after getting rejected from a popular series.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Rapper LL Cool J slams Kanye West for urinating on Grammy award: 'Pee on the Yeezys'

Veteran rapper LL Cool J has slammed Kanye West's viral peeing of Grammy video. While speaking to a publication, the 52-year-old rapper said, "With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rapper-ll-cool-j-slams-kanye-west-for-urinating-on-grammy-award-pee-on-the-yeezys-332642

Hilaria Baldwin may consider having a sixth child with husband Alec



Hilaria Baldwin recently welcomed her 5th child, a boy with husband Alec Baldwin. And just a few weeks after, the actor is already considering adding another member to the family.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hilaria-baldwin-may-consider-having-a-sixth-child-with-husband-alec-332623

Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden in the most anticipated season premiere of 'SNL'



It was perhaps the most anticipated 'Saturday Night Live' season premiere in almost 20 years — the show’s first live broadcast in more than six months, hosted by Chris Rock, and its first to be produced under the new guidelines of the coronavirus era.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jim-carrey-plays-joe-biden-in-the-most-anticipated-season-premiere-of-snl-332612

Millie Bobby Brown: Almost quit acting after 'Game of Thrones' rejection



English actor Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about the difficulties in finding work early in her career. The16-year-old actor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' during which she revealed that she almost stepped away from acting after being rejected for a role in 'Game of Thrones'.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/millie-bobby-brown-almost-quit-acting-after-game-of-thrones-rejection-332569

Kylie Jenner called out for tweeting the wrong flag emoji of Australia



Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is being called out on Twitter for tweeting the wrong flag of Australia. The 23-year-old reality TV star tweeted on September 30 that her team was launching new Kylie Skin websites for the United Kingdom, Gremany, France and Australia.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/kylie-jenner-called-out-for-tweeting-the-wrong-flag-emoji-of-australia-332715