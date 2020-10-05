Rapper LL Cool J slams Kanye West for urinating on Grammy award: 'Pee on the Yeezys'

Veteran rapper LL Cool J slammed Kanye West's viral peeing of Grammy video. While speaking to a publication, the 52-year-old rapper said, "With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy"



''Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that s–t. I didn't love that s–t, because I've been with the Grammys for five years," he added.

"I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he continued. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they are not without flaw … but piss on one those f–king space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f–k is he doing?''.



A month back, Kanye shared a video, in which he could be seen urinated on one of his 21 Grammy trophies. ''Trust me … I won't stop, ''West captioned the video. The tweet came after his slammed music studios, alleging he had signed over 10 contracts with a label and that they had tried to 'bury him alive', and West launched a campaign for artists to own their masters.