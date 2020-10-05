Hilaria Baldwin may consider having a sixth child with husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin recently welcomed her 5th child, a boy with husband Alec Baldwin. And just a few weeks after, the actor is already considering adding another member to the family.



The Baldwin revealed in an interview when asked about expanding her family, '' 'Maybe!', My kids are like, 'Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?' I was like, Absolutely not. He's three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We'll see.''



The Baldwins share one daughter Carmen, 7, and four sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3 and newborn son, Eduardo.



Alec, the 62-year-old father of six, including eldest daughter Ireland, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife, Kim Basinger. In a recent talk with Ellen, the actor said he is done trying and is no longer interested to fulfill his wife wish of another daughter. When asked about having more children, Alec said, he is ''not going to keep trying, no, I'm done trying.''



''I am no longer interested in trying to give his wife another daughter, something the couple was previously hoping to accomplish. ''I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies. She likes babies, ''he joked.



''When the baby gets to be 3 years old, when they’re not the vending machine of joy they used to be, we look at each other and say, 'Time to have another!'' he added.

The couple married on June 29, 2012, at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City.