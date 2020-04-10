Top 5 Hollywood news today: Pink opens up about battling COVID-19, BTS tops biggest album list

Amid coronavirus, K-pop band BTS has topped UK's biggest album of 2020 list. Billie Eilish and Eminem too feature prominently on the list.



Meanwhile, singer Pink, who has tested positive for novel coronavirus has opened up about her battles with the disease.

Here are the top stories of the day.



BTS, Billie Eilish, Eminem rock top 10 biggest albums of 2020 in the UK list



While it’s only been three months into 2020, we already have our hands on a list of UK’s top top 10 biggest albums of the year so far. The Official Charts Company has revealed its list of the most-consumed full-lengths in the UK that includes some fom 2019 that have spilled onto this year while there are some that are new.



Boy band One Direction to reunite for its ten-year anniversary special



Fans of One Direction have a reason to celebrate. If reports are to be believed the boy band is likely to reunite for their 10th anniversary in July. Singer and former One Direction band member Liam Payne has confirmed he's been in talks with his other band members for a reunion.



Pink opens up about battling COVID-19: Never had what they tell you to look out for



We last told you about singer Pink contracting coronavirus along with her kid.Now, as she has recovered, she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on her show on Thursday talking about how she dealt with the same. She told Ellen that it first started with her son, Jameson, getting sick first.



Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman says



Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested positive.



'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show



Sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday.The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, would feature original content from 'Saturday Night Live' cast members, including the regular 'Weekend Update' segment.



