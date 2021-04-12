Top 5 Hollywood News today: Nomadland sweeps BAFTAs, Kid Cudi honours Kurt Cobain

Nomadland Photograph:( Twitter )
Here are the top five headlines that created a buzz in Hollywood corridors.
Nomadland sweeps BAFTAs as women filmmakers triumph
The socially distanced and largely remote awards ceremony in London saw a strong showing by women directors in the run-up to this month's Oscars.
Kid Cudi honours Kurt Cobain on SNL with clothes resembling the ones worn by 'Nirvana' rocker
While appearing as the musical guest on the late-night comedy sketch series over the weekend, the 37-year-old rapper channelled the late musician during his performances, wearing outfits reminiscent of ones the Nirvana rocker previously donned.
BAFTA 2021: 'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people as she wins best supporting actress award
The 73-year-old actress Yuh-Jung Youn won hearts and brought cheer with her candid acceptance speech on Sunday night.
Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' roars to $13.4 million in second weekend
That brings the monster mashup`s stateside haul to $69.5 million, an impressive gross considering it comes in the midst of a global pandemic.
Britney Spears' cryptic announcement of 'Red' leaves fans confused
Britney Spears has a mystery of colour red on her Instagram profile.