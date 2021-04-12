BAFTA 2021: 'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people as she wins best supporting actress award 

Star of 'Minari' and winner of the Best Supporting Actress award at the BAFTAs, 73-year-old actress Yuh-Jung Youn won hearts and brought cheer with her candid acceptance speech on Sunday night.



She won the award in the supporting category for her portrayal of grandmother Soon-ja in 'Minari'.



The actress beat out Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses), Kosar Ali (Rocks), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Ashley Madekwe (County Lines) to win the coveted award.



Connected virtually, she appeared to be surprised as her name was announced and said, "I don't know how to say, I'm just very honored to be nominated — not nominated, I'm the winner now." Her reaction ensued laughter in the audience.



The actress then expressed her condolences for the death of Prince Philip on Friday.



"Thank you so much for this award," she then continued. "Every award is meaningful but this one, especially recognized by British people (who are) known as very snobbish people, and they approved me as a good actor."

🙌 Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight's #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021 ×

Later while speaking at the virtual press conference, the actress clarified that her "snobbish" remark was all in good fun.



"Yes, it comes from my personal experience of course. I visited Britain a lot of times and I had a fellowship at Cambridge College 10 years ago, as an actor. Somehow it (Cambridge) felt very snobbish but not in a bad way – you (the Brits) have a long history. As an Asian woman I felt these people (Brits) are very snobbish, that's my honest feeling," she reportedly said.



'Minari', directed by Lee Issac Chung was released earlier this year and follows a family of South Korean immigrants who move to the rural United States during the 1980s. Alongside Youn, the film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho and Will Patton, among others.