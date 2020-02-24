Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'No Time To Die' India release date revealed, Tarantino becomes a dad

James Bond's 25th film 'No Time To India' will have an early date with Indian fans this April. Daniel Craig's film will release in India before it hits US theatres.



Meanwhile, Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, Lizzo won top honours at 51st NAACP Images Awards where NBA legend Kobe Bryant was also honoured.



Here are the top stories from Hollywood today.



NAACP Image Awards 2020: Rihanna, Lupita, Lizzo win top prizes



It was a starry awards night at the 51st NAACP Images Awards. The evening saw the biggest stars from film, television, music and literature being recognised for their contributions to the respective industries. The ceremony was hosted by six-time awards winner Anthony Anderson for received his sixth win for Black-ish.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-naacp-image-awards-2020-rihanna-lupita-lizzo-win-top-prizes-282278



No Time To Die: Here's when James Bond film will release in India



The film ‘No Time To Die’ will hit the big screen in India on a new date, that is, April 2. Earlier, the James Bond film was supposed to release on April 3 in India. The film will, however, release worldwide on April 10, 2020.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-no-time-to-die-heres-when-james-bond-film-will-release-in-india-282256

Oscar-nominated director Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella become parents to baby boy



Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have become parents to a baby boy. A representative of the star couple shared the news in a statement to Page Six. The statement read, "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/oscar-nominated-director-quentin-tarantino-wife-daniella-become-parents-to-baby-boy-282381

Pink Floyd co-founder joins Assange supporters in London protest march



Hundreds of people including Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock group, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched through central London on Saturday demanding that jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange be released.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/pink-floyd-co-founder-joins-assange-supporters-in-london-protest-march-282259

Jury in Weinstein case to keep deliberating after deadlock on most serious charges



Jurors in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to begin their fifth day of deliberations on Monday, after suggesting last week they were deadlocked on the most serious charges in the case.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-jury-in-weinstein-case-to-keep-deliberating-after-deadlock-on-most-serious-charges-282438