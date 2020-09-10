Top 5 Hollywood news today: Lilly Allen and David Harbour marry in Vegas, Alec Baldwin and wife welcomes fifth child

Amid pandemic here's some good news. Singer Lilly Allen tied the knot with 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and wife welcomed the birth of their fifth child together.



Here are the top stories of the day



Gal Gadot takes COVID-19 test before returning to 'Red Notice' set



Gal Gadot got a COVID-19 test done before heading back to the shooting sets of her upcoming movie 'Red Notice'. The 'Wonder Woman' actor shared two pictures of herself getting tested for the novel coronavirus on Twitter during the early hours of Thursday.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/gal-gadot-takes-covid-19-test-before-returning-to-red-notice-set-326475

Alec Baldwin and wife welcome a fifth child together



Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed a new child. The couple announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together. Taking to Instagram, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Alec-Baldwin-and-wife-welcome-a-fifth-child-together-326491

Singer Lilly Allen and 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour tie the knot in Las Vegas



The marriage ceremony of Lily and the ‘Stranger Things’ actor David took place earlier this week. It was taken care of by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/singer-lilly-allen-and-stranger-things-actor-david-harbour-tie-the-knot-in-las-vegas-326457

China bars media coverage of Disney's 'Mulan' after Xinjiang backlash: Sources



Chinese authorities have told major media outlets not to cover Walt Disney Co`s release of 'Mulan', in an order issued after controversy erupted overseas over the film`s links with the Xinjiang region, four people familiar with matter told Reuters.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/china-bars-media-coverage-of-disneys-mulan-after-xinjiang-backlash-sources-326579

Dwayne Johnson celebrates wife Lauren Hashian's birthday amid recovery from coronavirus



Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson and his family may have tested positive for coronavirus last week, but the actor didn't let the disease dampen his spirits as he celebrated his wife Lauren Hashian's birthday. Lauren turned 36 on September 8.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/dwayne-johnson-celebrates-wife-lauren-hashians-birthday-amid-recovery-from-coronavirus-326605