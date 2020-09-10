Singer Lilly Allen and 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour tie the knot in Las Vegas

Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly tied the knot.

The couple is said to have married in Las Vegas at an Elvis-themed chapel.

The marriage ceremony of Lily and the ‘Stranger Things’ actor David took place earlier this week. It was taken care of by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator.

A woman at Paul's Vegas home said, "He cannot comment about it because of privacy, but he is really well known as Elvis."

David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out in London last year.