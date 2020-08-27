Top 5 Hollywood news today: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl, Kanye West deemed unqualified

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together. Meanwhile Kanye West sued US election head after being deemed unqualified to run for the Presidential election in US.

Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day.



Katy Perry and Orlanco Bloom are now parents to a baby girl

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together- a baby girl. The announcement was made on the official page of UNICEF on Instagram. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors of UNICEF. Read more



Kanye West sues election head after being deemed unqualified as an independent candidate

Rapper Kanye West is pretty serious about running for US elections. He sued the Ohio’s election chief in order to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate. Read more



The Academy Museum creative director under investigation for sexual assault

The Academy Museum creative director Peter Castro is under investigation for sexual assault allegations. Read more



Richard Gere, Blake Lively, Diane Keaton roped in for romantic comedy

Is the age of romantic comedies back? Looks like it as Richard Gere has been roped alongside Blake Lively and others including Diane Keaton and Lin-Manuel Miranda for upcoming film ‘The Making of’.Read more

Hollywood thriller 'Tenet' tests fans appetite for cinemas

The hopes of Hollywood are riding on the opening of 'Tenet' on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the appetite of movie fans to return to cinemas and rescue an industry hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more