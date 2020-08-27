Richard Gere, Blake Lively, Diane Keaton roped in for romantic comedy

Is the age of romantic comedies back? Looks like it as Richard Gere has been roped alongside Blake Lively and others including Diane Keaton and Lin-Manuel Miranda for upcoming film ‘The Making of’.

The film is written and produced by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz.

The romantic comedy revolves around two couples: long-married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) have cast overemotional actors (Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda) to portray their younger selves in the story of their great love. Unfortunately, by the time shooting begins, their fabled marriage is unraveling. The filmmakers want to make a hit; the actors want to tell the true story. What is the truth and how do they understand and distinguish between real love and the one they decide to show in their movie?

‘The Making Of’ will shoot next spring.