Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kanye West sued by tech company, Tom Cruise watches 'Tenet' at a London theatre

Kanye West sued by tech company for breach of contract



Kanye West has now been sued by a tech company for breach of contract. The rapper’s brand Yeezy Apparel is facing a lawsuit from a tech company as they seek more than $20 million dollars in damages after the company claims Kanye West copied their video commerce technology after walking away from a promised $10 million investment.



Elton John's ex-wife attempted suicide during honeymoon after he told her 'marriage wasn't working'



In a shocking revelation, it has now come out that Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel tried to take her own life during their honeymoon in 1984. According to legal papers filed at a London court, Renate Blauel took an overdose of Valium after Elton John told her “the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave”.



Tom Cruise makes a surprise visit to London movie theatre to watch 'Tenet'



As movie theatres are slowly opening up in the UK, fans and theatre owners are taking precautions and adhering to safety norms while watching films on the big screen. Moviegoers in London though were in for a surprise on Tuesday as Hollywood star Tom Cruise joined other fans to watch the much talked about film 'Tenet'.



Nirvana's 'Something in the Way' becomes best-selling song after featuring in 'Batman' trailer



‘The Batman’ trailer came out last weekend with fans talking about the Matt Reeves film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. While a lot has been written and spoken about the trailer there is something else that has happened too.



Roman Polanski's request to restore film academy membership denied



Controversial filmmaker Roman Polanski has been denied membership in the Academy by a court. A judge on Tuesday denied Polanski's request to restore his membership- two years after he was expelled from the Academy for charges of raping a minor.



