Top 5 Hollywood news today: Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear mask, Sara Jessica Parker working on a new show

'Sex and the City' star Sara Jessica Parker has revealed that she is working on a new show. Meanwhile, Katy Perry has released a new soothing version of her song 'Daisies'.



Here are the top news of the day.

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear a mask amid COVID-19



She can never not look beautiful. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston looked like a diva like always when she posted a photo of herself wearing a mask urging her fans and followers to do the same amid coronavirus scare. Jennifer shared a photo on Instagram with a message: Those who "care about human life": Wear a mask.



'Sex And The City' star Sarah Jessica Parker is working on a dating show

‘Sex And The City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker is getting back to production with a dating show for Lifetime. Tentatively titled ‘Swipe Swap’, the dating show will be executive produced by Sarah via her Pretty Matches Productions. The show will follow single people exchange locations in order to search for love in a new place.



'Evil Dead II' actor Danny Hicks passes away battling cancer



After a battle with stage four cancer, 'Evil Dead II' actor Danny Hicks passed away on Tuesday at the age of 68. The news of his demise was confirmed by his management team on Facebook with a statement.



Katy Perry releases soothing acoustic version of her hit 'Daisies'



Katy Perry released a soothing acoustic version of her hit 'Daisies' on Wednesday. The singer shared the information on Twitter and wrote: "Thought it was appropriate to bring it back to my roots for this one Acoustic #Daisies is out now."The original music video of the song was released in May.



