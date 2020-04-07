Top 5 Hollywood news today: Former James Bond star dies, Disney plans summer release for 'Mulan'

Due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic, several Hollywood films have pushed their release date indefinitely including Disney. But it intends to release one of its films as per the scheduled date.



Meanwhile, former 'James Bond' star Honor Blackman died of age-related illness at the age of 94.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for summer 'Mulan' launch



Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films Friday, but has not given up on a summer blockbuster with 'Mulan' now pencilled in for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.



Former James Bond girl Honor Blackman, died aged 94



Honor Blackman had become a household name in the 1960s as Cathy Gale in ‘The Avengers’. She died of natural causes unrelated to coronavirus.



JK Rowling reveals she had COVID-19 symptoms but has 'fully recovered' now



‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling revealed on Monday that she showed symptoms of COVID-19 but has now “fully recovered”, much to the relief of her fans. The writer took to Twitter to reveal that she had been suffering from the virus for the last two weeks.



'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications



In a sad news update from Hollywood, ‘Aliens’ actor Jay Benedict is no more. The 68-year-old actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday. Jay was best known for his roles in films like ‘Aliens’ and TV show ‘Emmerdale’.



Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to join Lady Gaga, Elton John for WHO's 'One World' live event for COVID-19



India’s biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will come together and join hands with global superstars like Lady Gaga, Elton John, David Beckham and others for WHO’s event called ‘One World: Together At Home’.



