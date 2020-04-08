Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Fleabag' play to stream on Amazon for a good cause, R Kelly denied bail amid COVID-19 scare

Singer R Kelly, who is in Chicago jail serving sentence for charges of child pornography was denied bail. The singer had appealed for bail amid coronavirus outbreak.



Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller Bridge's 'Fleabag' is all set to be adapted into a play and will be streamed on Amazon soon.

Here are the top stories of the day.



R Kelly denied bail despite COVID-19 scare

Disgraced singer R Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.



Heath Ledger 'refused' to present at Oscars over a gay joke, recalls Jake Gyllenhaal



There is a reason why the world loves Heath Ledger. Years after his death, the actor is known for not just his talent but also because of the stand he took about matters close to the heart. In a recent interview actor Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed that his 'Brokeback Mountain' co-star Heath Ledger had declined to present at the 2007 Academy Awards over a joke about the film.



Naomi Watts has a meltdown as three appliances in her LA mansion stop functioning



The world might be practicing social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak, but staying locked up in one's home comes with separate sets of challenges especially when you have no help around to do your daily household chores. Actress Naomi Watts recently had a meltdown of sorts in her Los Angeles mansion where she has self-isolated herself for the last three weeks.



Phoebe Waller Bridge's 'Fleabag' play to stream on Amazon, proceeds to go to COVID-19 charities



Loved watching Amazon Prime series ‘Fleabag’ featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge? The British actor’s play will now stream on Amazon to raise money for coronavirus charities.



Tributes pour in for legendary singer-songwriter John Prine who died of COVID-19



Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Prine died aged 73 from complications of coronavirus. He was taken to a hospital in Nashville on March 26 after suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, according to his wife Fiona Whelan Prine, who also happens to be his manager.



