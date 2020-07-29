Top 5 Hollywood news today: Emmy nominations announced, Madonna's Instagram video flagged

Emmy Awards 2020 will take place in September but before that, the nominations were announced on Tuesday and created a lot of buzz on the internet. Meanwhile, Madonna's recent Instagram post was flagged for spreading misinformation.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston set for a virtual reunion as both get nominated for 2020 Emmy



It was quite something when they last came together and gave their fans a ray of hope. We are talking of former partners Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. They last crossed their paths at the 2020 SAG Awards as they rooted for each other as they individually picked up awards.



Madonna's Instagram video flagged for giving misinformation about coronavirus



Pop diva Madonna's recent video on Instagram has been flagged by the photo-sharing platform. Madonna had recently shared a post that supports a coronavirus conspiracy theory. The video was censored by Instagram for misinformation.



Watch: Michelle Obama shares sneak peek of her debut podcast with Barack



The former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a sneak peek into her first episode of the Spotify podcast titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ with husband Barack Obama as the first featured guest.



Zendaya gets her first Emmy nomination for 'Euphoria'



Zendaya now has an Emmy nomination to her credit. The 23-year-old star got her first nod for acting in HBO series ‘Euphoria’ -- earning a nomination for best actress in a drama role.



Emmy Awards 2020: Netflix leads with 160 nominations; here's the full list



Netflix dominated the nomination list as Emmy Awards 2020 announced its list of nominees on Tuesday morning. The award ceremony will take place on September 20 and Jimmy Kimmel will host the event.



