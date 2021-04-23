Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Conjuring 3' trailer out, more details on JLo, A-Rod split

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Photograph:( Twitter )
Here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.
From the spooky trailer of the third installment of successful horror-franchise 'Conjuring' to some shocking revelations about the recent split between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.
Watch ‘Conjuring 3’ trailer: Ed and Lorraine Warren return as ghostbusters
‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ has Ed and Lorraine Warren investigating a criminal case where the suspect claims that he was possessed by the devil when he committed the murder. Read more.
Jennifer Lopez was 'always aware' of rumours about Alex Rodriguez cheating on her: Report
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's split broke the hearts of their fans but some new information about the couple has been fueling the rumour mills. Read more.
Gal Gadot reveals gender of her third baby
Gadot and Varsano, who tied the knot in 2008, are already proud parents to two daughters- nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya. Read more.
This is what's inside Oscars 2021 goodie bags
With Oscars 2021 just around the corner, here’s a little scoop for the Academy Awards watchers. Read more.
‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ new leak may have revealed Marvel’s new villain
The leaker said on 4chan, and then on Reddit, that they worked on the Doctor Strange 2 production for about a month, during which time they were present on the set. Read more.