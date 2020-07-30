Top 5 Hollywood news today: Christopher Nolan's Tenet to release in China, Rihanna talks of her ninth album

Looks like Christopher Nolan's much anticipated film 'Tenet' will hot theatres in China before its US release. The film is slated for a theatrical release in China soon even as its US and UK release has been pushed indefintely owing to the pandemic.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' approved for theatrical release in China

'Tenet' announced Wednesday that it has passed government approvals for a theatrical release in China, an indication that an official release date is now on the horizon. According to a news agency, the film has released a poster in Chinese, swapping the English tagline "time runs out" for a clarion call to return to cinemas that roughly translates to "make every second count; invade the theatres."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/christopher-nolans-tenet-approved-for-theatrical-release-in-china-316905



Demi Moore says she changed herself for each of her three marriages



Hollywood star Demi Moore recently opened up about her thoughts on her three marriages. According to the news agency, the 57-year-old actor has been married three times first to musician Freddy Moore from 1981-1985, then to Bruce Willis from 1987-2000 and finally to Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/demi-moore-says-she-changed-herself-for-each-of-her-three-marriages-316998

Rihanna on her long-awaited ninth album, ‘It’s going to be worth it’



Rihanna confirmed her ninth album is on its way, and assured her fans that the album will be worth to wait. While speaking to a website about her new Fenty Skincare line, the singer said, "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rihanna-on-her-long-awaited-ninth-album-its-going-to-be-worth-it-317042

Jessica Simpson reveals confronting the woman who sexually abused her as a child



Jessica Simpson has now opened up on why she confronted the women who had sexually abused her. The songstress and fashion mogul, in her memoir, Open Book, has opened up about the traumatic experience.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/jessica-simpson-reveals-confronting-the-woman-who-sexually-abused-her-as-a-child-316923

Malik B, rapper and founding member of 'The Roots', dies at 47



Rapper and founding member of 'The Roots', Malik B, has died. He was 47. According to the news agency, no cause or date of death has been provided, nor have any additional details.The news that Philadelphia-born emcee whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit has passed away was confirmed by the group on Instagram on Wednesday (local time).



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/malik-b-rapper-and-founding-member-of-the-roots-dies-at-47-316910