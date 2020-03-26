Top 5 Hollywood news today: Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to charity, Bindi Irwin gets married in a zoo

Actress, director, and activist Angelina Jolie has come forward and donated $ 1 million to a charity which will ensure food for many Kids in times of lockdown.

Doctor who made 'Contagion' look real now has coronavirus: If it can hit me, it can hit anybody



‘Contagion’ is too close to real’ is what most would have heard if you happen to be among the few who haven’t already seen the film that came out in 2011 about a pandemic that affects the entire world. Now, in the scariest way possible, it’s all coming to haunt us as Dr Ian Lipkin who was the medical adviser behind the pandemic movie has contracted coronavirus.



Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to charity for kids who are missing meals as schools are shut



In a sweet gesture, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, donated $1 million to charity that helps feed kids that rely on school meals. She donated to No Kid Hungry, an organisation that is distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches for their meals at a time when the whole world is at a lockdown because of COVID-19.



Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish & others to join Elton John in coronavirus benefit concert



After we reported yesterday on how musicians from around the world are live streaming concerts for their fans from the safety of their homes during quarantine, there is news that Elton John will be hosting a one-hour special that will be broadcasted on Fox and iheart radio stations -- the first major nationwide event in the United States since there was an outbreak of coronavirus.



Bindi Irwin gets married in a small ceremony at Australian Zoo

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, is married now. 21-year-old, got married to her long time boyfriend Chandler Powell in a small ceremony.



K-Pop band BTS launch web series to teach fans Korean amid COVID-19 quarantine



As most people quarantine in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak, all celebrities are coming up with some way to entertain themselves and their fans. In an interesting new addition, Korean Pop band BTS have now launched a new web series so as to teach their fans Korean so that their music can be understood by all including the lyrics.



