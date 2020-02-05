Tom Hiddleston to feature in Netflix's political thriller 'White Stork'

Our favourite Loki from 'Avengers' has just turned politcial! Actor Tom Hiddleston who rose to fame playing the popular Avengers character is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming political thriller 'White Stork'.



In `White Stork', Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he becomes the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan, reports Variety.



The series is created, written and executive produced by scribe Chris Dunlop and is directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.



Hiddleston has been known for playing Thor`s nemesis Loki under the 'Thor' and 'Avengers' franchise. Interestingly, he is also set to lead Disney Plus series 'Loki', which is currently being filmed.



The British actor garnered critical acclaim back in 2016 thriller web series called 'The Night Manager'. The series is currently produced by 'Sex Education' makers Eleven.