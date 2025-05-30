/The Traitors trailer: Karan Johar hosts new thrilling game show featuring celebrity contestants Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed and more

Filmmaker Karan Johar is turning host once again. Not for a chat show but this time for a thrilling reality show called The Traitors. The show will feature 20 celebrities coming together for a gripping game where anyone can be a traitor. The show is set in Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, and features stars like Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and more.The trailer was unveiled amid fanfare in Mumbai on Friday.

About The Traitors



The trailer will see the 20 players arrive at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with a single objective: to win the title and the significant cash prize amassed through various physical and psychological missions. Identified as ‘innocents,’ players must find and eliminate the ‘traitors’ from among them, who are carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host, Karan Johar. In a power play of vicious betrayals, cold-hearted deception, and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents… unless the innocents can identify them before it’s too late! From bold proclamations to fiery exchanges, secretive plotting, shocking accusations, and emotional breakdowns—the trailer offers a sneak peek into the unmissable drama that The Traitors promises, and much more.



Talking about theshow at the trailer launch event, host Karan Joharsaid, “Characterised by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, The Traitors is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from amongst them. So, rise and shine, cause it’sdhokha time!"

Watch the trailer of The Traitors here:

The show will start streaming from June 12, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 8 pm, on Prime Video.