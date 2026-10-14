/The Sirra Era: Guru Randhawa announces Delhi concert after three-year live touring hiatus

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa is gearing up for a grand return to live performances with The Sirra Era Live In Concert. The upcoming stadium-scale spectacle will bring him back to the stage after a three-year touring hiatus.

Guru Randhawa concert

Scheduled for December 12, 2026, the one-night-only concert will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi. The event marks Randhawa’s first-ever solo stadium show and his first major live engagement in the capital since 2023.

Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the concert is being planned as a homecoming for the singer, whose career first took off in Delhi. The event will celebrate his 13-year journey in the music industry.

Accompanying the announcement, the makers have unveiled a cinematic concert trailer offering a glimpse into the scale and vision of the upcoming performance.

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Guru on his return to the stage

Speaking about his return to live performances, Guru Randhawa said, “Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn't about mealone, it's my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones!"

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President-Films, Series And Events at Saregama India, added, "Guru Randhawa’s music has a massive connect with audiences, and bringing him to a stadium in Delhi is about taking that connect to a larger scale. For us at Saregama, live entertainment is as much about bringing artists closer to their audiences as it is about building a strong ecosystem around these experiences. Shows like these bring together multiple teams, partners and businesses, all working towards one shared goal: delivering a great experience for fans. It’s this collective effort that makes the live entertainment business exciting, and we’re happy to continue being a part of it.”

The Sirra Era Live In Concert

The setlist is expected to bring together some of the singer's most popular tracks such as Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Dopamine, AZUL, Naach Meri Rani, Made In India, SHKINI, PERFECT, Qatal, Slowly Slowly, Sirra and Ban Ja Rani.