/Singer Guru Randhawa shares cryptic message amid Azul song controversy

Renowned Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Lahore hitmaker who created a stir after his latest tracks, Azul and Sirra, garnered millions of views within a few days of their release has put him into the spotlight. However, these two songs' lyrics have been raised by netizens, which has also led him to be summoned by the court in Ludhiana. Now, Guru Randhawa has reacted to it and shared a cryptic message.

Guru Randhawa on the Azul song controversy

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Guru Randhawa wrote, "When I tried making everyone happy, I was sad. Today, when I am happy, everyone else is sad. God (heart emoji)".

Celebrating his song, he shared another note stating, “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emojis). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoji)." However, the singer has yet to address the allegations directly surrounding the video. Randhawa has also restricted his Instagram comment section amid the controversy.

Why is Guru Randhawa facing criticism for his latest music?

As per reports, he is facing criticism for his derogatory lyrics in another song titled Sirra. The singer has reportedly been accused of objectifying women and inappropriate representation of school kids.

As per several reports, Guru Randhawa has been summoned on September 2 by a local court in Ludhiana following a complaint against derogatory lyrics in his recently released track Sirra.

Reportedly, the complainant Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala has objected to certain lines of the song and has alleged that it promotes drug culture and defames the Jatt community. The lines include, "We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born."

All about Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music composer. He has delivered several hit tracks, including Lahore, Ishare Tere, Slowly Slowly, High Rated Gabru, Raat Kamaal Hai, Made in India, Surma Surma, Baby Girl, Naach Meri Rani, Mehendi Wale Haath, and Tere Te, among others.