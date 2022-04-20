'The Kashmir Files' to release in Israel with Hebrew subtitles

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir files' shattered all the post-pandemic box office records as it was released in theatres on March 14. The movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits recieved rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.



Now after dominating many international markets, the movie is all set to release in Israel with the Hebrew subtitles.



On Wednesday, director Vivek took to his Twitter account and shared the news, ''On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It’s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity.''

The movie which has been the country's hottest topic for weeks now has crossed the 300 crore mark worldwide.



The movie starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty shows the heart-wrenching stories of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and shows the genocide that took place back then.

Meanwhile, the movie will soon premier on ZEE5, across 190+ countries in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.