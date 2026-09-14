/Ajith Kumar sparks online debate after appearing to lose his cool at fan

Ajith Kumar is grabbing headlines not for his racing event, but for another incident at the same location, sparking debate amongst fans on social media. The actor appeared irritated as a fan approached him with a phone. The incident comes as Ajith continues to make headlines for his motorsport career alongside his work in Tamil cinema.

Ajith's viral clip with fan

Several videos from various angles, which have gone viral on social media, show Ajith walking away from the venue when a fan approaches him with a phone, seemingly attempting to take a selfie. The fan briefly obstructed Ajith's path, prompting the actor to stop and stare at him. Ajith stood with his hands on his waist and appeared visibly displeased as his bodyguard intervened and asked the fan to move aside.

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His expression and body language have led several social media user expressed their views. One user wrote, "He gave so many selfies and session for photograph and there is place to take photos and shouting and encouraging but the video is in a private sector and he just finished his race so should give some personl space to him.

Another user wrote, "Yet again, Ajith looks visibly furious at the sight of his own fans. And yet again, the kannis either ignore it, refuse to see it, or somehow interpret it as some kind of “marana mass” look or other kanni nonsense. This will not end well."

"Personally I know how he behaves with fans when behaved rightly. Few of my friends met him", wrote the third user.

Ajith-Vijay's reunion at Silverston

Tamil cinema superstars Vijay and Ajith Kumar recently broke the internet on September 12, 2026, by coming together for a historic reunion at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, United Kingdom. Ajith Kumar was at the track competing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup (LMP3 Pro/Am class) with his racing team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage.

Vijay—who is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu—visited the circuit during an official UK investment trip. In a viral clip that delighted millions, Vijay ran up to Ajith and gave him a warm, joyful hug. As a special guest of honor, Chief Minister Vijay officially waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the 44-car grid.