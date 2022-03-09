Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 to take place on this date

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 09, 2022, 05:05 PM(IST)

File photo of Mariah Carey. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

The event will induct previously announced songwriters, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart and others. 

The Songwriters Hall of Fame this year will hold its 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 16 at the Marriott Marquis New York’s Times Square.

The event will induct previously announced songwriters, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O'Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper (the Isley Brothers), Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams / Chad Hugo (the Neptunes), Rick Nowels and William "Mickey" Stevenson.

At the event, master songwriter Paul Williams will be receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award and Universal Music Publishing Chairman-CEO Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Publisher Award.



In 2019, Missy Elliott and Yusuf/ Cat Stevens were inducted with legendary singer-songwriters who penned hits for themselves and others, John Prine and Tom T. Hall, and behind-the-scenes hitmakers like Dallas Austin and Jack Tempchin.

