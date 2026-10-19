/Sidhu Moose Wala’s toddler brother’s alleged gun gestures prompt complaint, parents’ counselling sought

The legacy of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala continues to draw attention from fans, with tributes to the late artist featuring in events held in his memory. However, a recent stage appearance by his younger brother in Canada has prompted concerns about child welfare. A Chandigarh-based human rights organisation has filed a complaint with Punjab authorities after videos allegedly showed the toddler making gun-like gestures at a Toronto concert, seeking an inquiry and counselling for his parents.

Complaint filed over Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother’s gun gestures at Toronto concert

Lawyers for Human Rights International, a Chandigarh-based organisation, has approached the Mansa Deputy Commissioner and the District Child Protection Unit after videos reportedly showed Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Chhota Sidhu, making gun-like gestures during a public performance.

The complaint seeks an inquiry into the circumstances of the appearance and counselling for his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

According to reports, the incident took place on October 9 during the opening show of the Signed to God World Tour hologram concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Sukhdeep, who is around two-and-a-half years old, appeared on stage with his parents.

The complaint alleges that the toddler made a pistol-like gesture with his hand and imitated gunfire sounds. He was also seen performing the thigh-slap gesture, commonly known as the “thaapi”, associated with his late elder brother.

Family responds to criticism Sidhu Moose Wala's younger brother's gestures at Toronto concert

Sidhu Moose Wala's family’s lawyer, Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, responded to the complaint by stating that a formal reply will be submitted once an official notice is received from government authorities, as per The Indian Express report.

The lawyer stated, "We will respond with a formal reply as soon as we receive any such notice or official complaint from a government authority. The complainant cannot question the upbringing parents give their child based on one video clip. No one other than the parents knows better how their child has to be raised.” He called the legal scrutiny over a single event involving the 2.5-year-old child (Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, or "Chhota Sidhu") inappropriate.

What happened at the Toronto concert?

The incident took place on October 9 during the opening show of the Signed to God World Tour hologram concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Sukhdeep, who is around two-and-a-half years old, appeared on stage with his parents. The complaint alleges that the toddler made a pistol-like gesture with his hand and imitated gunfire sounds. He was also seen performing the thigh-slap gesture, commonly known as the “thaapi”, associated with his late elder brother.