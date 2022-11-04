Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to have a sequel? Here's what actor has revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's actioner 'Pathaan.' The film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and fans can't wait to watch the trio, doing some kickass stunts on the big screens.



On Khan's 57th birthday, the filmmakers released a short teaser showing Khan in a rugged look, with long hair and six-pack abs — all soaked in blood and performing some high-octane action sequences. Watch 'Pathaan' teaser here.



On the same day, the actor attended a fan event named 'SRK Day' in Mumbai, India, where he hinted at a possible 'Pathaan' sequel.

The actor urged all his fans to pray for the first part and make it successful. He said, "Please pray that we get to make the sequel to Pathaan. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film," reports Pinkvilla.



Further, he said, "I wish you'd pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel."



Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films.



The film will mark Khan's comeback to the silver screen after a sabbatical of four years. He was last seen in 'Zero,' which was a dud at the box office.

The movie will bring back the star couple Shah Rukh and Deepika to the screen after many years. Many reports suggested that they are playing the RAW agents in the upcoming action thriller, and in the teaser released, Deepika and Khan are together performing some high-octane stunts.



The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

