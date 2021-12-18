'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by third woman, actor denies allegations

A day after two women accused 'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth of sexual assault, a third woman has come forward with the same allegations.



In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to keep her identity hidden but used the pseudonym, Ava, told the outlet that the actor had sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Da Marino.



“He wasn’t hearing ‘no,’ but he heard me when I said ‘not here’ and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else,” she said in an interview.

Ava also told that during the height of #MeToo, she has also written a Facebook post about the same horrific incident but did not name Noth. She waited for accusations against the actor to come out, but he "was never the headline. His name was never in the lists."



She was 18 at the time and Noth was 55.

The 67-year-old actor has denied all the allegations. Responding to Ava's allegations, Noth’s publicist denied the allegations in a statement to The Daily Beast, " Noth denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."



"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told reportedly. "As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."



Meanwhile, Noth is known for playing Mr Big in 'Sex and the City' has been dropped as a client by talent agency A3 Artists Agency, a day after sexual assault allegations were levelled.

Noth is accused of sexual assault by two separate women, who spoke anonymously to the publication in order to protect their privacy. The women don't know each other but said that ‘And Just Like That’ brought up painful memories, prompting them to come forward with their stories.



While one woman is accusing the actor of rape that took place in 2004, the other claims he assaulted her in 2015.



The actor has denied the allegations. He claims that the sexual encounters were purely consensual.



In a statement, Chris Noth said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”