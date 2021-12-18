‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test Covid positive

'The Crown' season 5 filming has been halted following a Covid-19 outbreak on set.



It`s currently unclear exactly how many cases were discovered, but as per the reports, the latest production shut down comes after eight crew members tested positive for the virus.



Netflix wrapped Season 5 production for the holidays ahead of schedule following a number of positive cases.

''The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones,'' a spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed.



The shooting will recommence again in early January, though exact dates aren’t yet known.



The upcoming season will return with an all-new cast playing the British royal family, including Imelda as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major, who served as Britain’s PM in 1990-97.

This will be the third and final cast cycle for 'The Crown'.



The 5th season will follow the royal family into the 1990s. As per the Variety, ''Season 5 will tackle the early 1990s, including, it is thought, the Queen’s so-called “annus horribilis” in 1992, during which three of her four children separated from or divorced their partners — including Prince Charles and Diana — and the family was dogged by numerous scandals, such as the revelation of Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles and the publication of Prince Andrew’s wife Sarah Ferguson sunbathing topless with a male friend.''



Season five of the show is slated to premiere in November 2022.