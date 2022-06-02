Sarah Jessica Parker addresses her & Kim Cattrall's famous feud, calls it 'very painful'

We all are aware of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's infamous feud. Parker and Kim Cattrall, who played the best friends on the iconic show 'Sex and the City', are not BFF's in the real-life at all. After years of rumours, and catfight news, Parker who reprised the role of Carrie Bradshaw on the reboot show of HBO television series Sex and the City 'And Just Like That' recently opened up about the famous fight.



Parker recently appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, where during his talk with Scott Feinberg, she admitted, “It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim.”



During her talk, she said her feud dates back to the year 2017 and why Kim was not asked to reprise her role in the reboot.

Parker said that “it’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” but that she wanted “to kind of run through how it happened” to clarify why it is actually not the two-way “catfight”.



Parker thinks the feud dates back to 2017 when the work on 'Sex and the City' third movie began but “fell apart” over contractual demands that Cattrall made to the studio.



“They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim,” Parker recalled, “Were we [she and costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon] disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”



However, recently in her interview with Variety, Kim said she turned down a script for the third “Sex and the City” movie.

Over the year, Kim has always shared her thoughts on her feud with Sarah and has publicly slammed her. Now, reacting to it, the actress called it ''very painful''



“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about

me this way,'' she added.



Further, she agreed that Kim, who played the role of Samantha Jones, has played a huge part in the show's success. But, she was not asked for the reboot, ''We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That…] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.''