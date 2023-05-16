Sara Ali Khan to make Cannes debut: 'From Kedarnath to Cannes', says actress

Another actress joins the long list of celebrities that are scheduled to attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Sara Ali Khan becomes one of the youngest actresses from India to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2023. She was spotted at Mumbai airport last night as she jetted off to the French Riviera. This was post the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara was seen in a classic blue leather jacket, denim, and sling bag. She stopped for the paparazzi as she told the camera people excitedly, “From Kedarnath to Cannes”.

Before Sara’s announcement, it was revealed that Anushka Sharma will be gracing the Cannes red carpet. It will be her first at Cannes. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela will attend the Cannes 2023 red carpet, representing India. This will be in addition to the Cannes regulars – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. There has been, however, no confirmation from these actresses. They have neither confirmed nor denied.

As for Sara Ali Khan, on the work front, she has a number of projects lined up. She is currently busy with promotions for her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

