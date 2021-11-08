Salma Hayek reveals how she got rid of the ghosts in her house

Salma Hayek once lived in a very haunted house full of ghosts.



Hayek, who recently made her superhero debut as Ajak with Chloe Zhao’s 'Eternals', revealed her London house was filled with ghosts.

John Oliver mocks 'Avatar' sequels: ‘No one gives a s**t’

During her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 53-year-old actress shared her spooky home and how she get rid of them.

Revealing the freaky and weird things that were happening around the house such as a piano playing by itself and lights going on and off in rooms.



While Hayek didn’t witness any of these ghosts encounters, her staff did, and so did her daughter, Valentina.

Travis Scott and Drake sued over Astroworld concert stampede



''I get it the worst… I’ve seen the actual things,” said Hayek’s daughter, who was sitting in the audience. ''I didn't see these, but somebody, like, didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself and you wouldn't go to the third floor...lights go on and off or the doors and the windows opened and closed,'' Salma said.



Salma added, ''I said, look, I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might, psychologically think it's over.'' And the man she hired “found like twenty [ghosts].”