'RRR' is unstoppable, earns 1.2 million USD at the Japanese box office 

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been creating waves all of 2022. It was one of the biggest films in India this year and soon earned rave reviews and massive box office numbers at the US Box office and has now been creating a huge impact in Japan.



Not only has the film managed to win the audience and their hearts in India but also in Japan and across the globe too.



Currently, 'RRR' is enjoying a very successful run at the Japanese box office. The film is having a remarkable run at the Japan Box Office, collecting 185M ¥ (1.2 million USD) by 3rd weekend.

Watch: Japanese YouTuber Mayo dances to RRR hit song 'Naatu Naatu' as film releases in Japan

The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. 🔥🌊



We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days).



ありがとう日本 ❤️🙏🏻 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 7, 2022 ×

SS Rajamouli’s directorial venture has enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe. The film had performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed approximately 14 million USD worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

'RRR' is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Entertainment. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022 in India. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. Read review of 'RRR' here