Ranveer Singh now hangs out with Michael B Jordan, Spike Lee and Simu Liu

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is livin' it up in the US! The actor shared a bunch of photos from the NBA All-Star celebrity game on Friday. Ranveer had played for former Miami Heat Dwyane Wade's team in the celebrity match on Friday. On Saturday, Singh chose to enjoy the game as a spectator. The actor was seen spending time with several legends and he took to Instagram stories to share a few photos. The actor was seen spending time with former basketball stars like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O'Neal, and Marvel stars like Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee. Ranveer is NBA India's brand ambassador. His friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Sreshtha was also seen at the game. The photos show Ranveer dressed in his quintessential style- in bright colours with a yellow T-shirt, pink puffy jacked and blue pants and a hat, along with neon green sneakers.

On Friday, as the actor took to court he also had the chance to meet actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck who was there to promote his upcoming Prime Video film, Air.



When Ranveer was named India's brand ambassador in 2021, the actor told the entertainment website Pinkvilla, “I have been a basketball fan since I was a child. It is one of the most electrifying sports in the world and NBA stars have been shaping pop culture for decades now. From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to LeBron James, the NBA has developed a unique culture within its players and fans. The players’ impact on and off the court is something that I admire.”



On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and will be released in June 2023.