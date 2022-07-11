Ranveer Singh buys a plush quadruplex for a whopping amount next to Shah Rukh Khan's residence

Ranveer Singh buys a plus quadruplex for a whopping amount next to Shah Rukh Khan's residence

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh might just become superstar Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour soon. Singh has reportedly bought a new plush quadruplex in Mumbai's posh Bandra area- close to SRK's iconic residence Mannat. Reports state that the plush sea-facing apartment has been bought by Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP for a whopping amount.



The luxury apartment is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of an under-construction building very close to Mannat and reportedly costs a whopping Rs 119 crores. The premium property has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs22 crore. The couple currently live in Prabhadevi, another posh area in Mumbai in a flat that Deepika owns.



Mumbai's Bandra area is known for its plush-high rises where several Bollywood celebrities reside including stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty`s directorial 'Cirkus', which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'.The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer`s first double-role of his career. Produced by Reliance entertainment and T-series, the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.



Ranveer also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

