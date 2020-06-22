Prakash Jha's film 'Pareeksha: The Final Test' to get a direct digital release

It's been more than three months since cinemas have been closed and filmmakers have shifted from theatres to OTT platforms. Now, National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha's next outing titled 'Pareeksha: The Final Test' is the latest to get a direct digital release on Zee5.

The upcoming movie stars Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and Shubham Jha. The movie was also screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The movie has been inspired by real events and is based on the experiences of former DGP of Bihar, Abhayanand.

The film follows the story of a rickshaw puller who dreams of giving his son a good education.



Prakash Jha said in a statement, ''Shri Abhayanand is an IPS officer and educationist who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar’s Naxal-infested areas, came across kids from those villages who were so bright with the native wisdom that they inspired him to begin coaching them to crack the IIT-JEE - the toughest exam which the young students must clear to be able to join one of the best educational institutes in the country. Their success had a great impact in the crime-infested badlands of Bihar."

Jha is known for directing movies on political and socio-political themes such as 'Mrityudand', 'Gangaajal', 'Apaharan', 'Raajneeti', 'Aarakshan'.