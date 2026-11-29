Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh is known for his popular music and work in regional cinema. However, the actor's personal life has also attracted attention in recent years, particularly because of his ongoing marital dispute with his second wife, Jyoti Singh. Pawan made another significant announcement on social media, declaring that he had severed ties with his family and extended relatives while making an exception for his mother and elder brother.

Pawan Singh announces separation from family

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh shared an emotional message on social media on Sunday, November 29, announcing that he had decided to end his relationships with his family and extended relatives. The actor expressed disappointment over the situation and said he was making the announcement after reaching the limit of his patience.

He began his message with a Bhojpuri couplet, reflecting on how family matters can sometimes make a person forget even their deepest teachings and values.

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In his post, Pawan also apologised to members of the Bhojpuri community, saying that he was sharing the message with a heavy heart. He made it clear that he no longer wished to maintain relationships with the rest of his family and extended clan.

Pawan Singh makes an exception for mother and elder brother

Despite announcing his decision to distance himself from his family, Pawan made two exceptions: his mother and his eldest brother, Ranu Singh. Expressing his affection for them, the actor said that he would always stand by his mother, who gave birth to him, and his elder brother. He also shared photographs of the two alongside his emotional message.