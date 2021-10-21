Paramvir Cheema calls 'Tabbar' an 'eye-opening experience', gets mistaken as a real cop during shoot

A new gritty thriller 'Tabbar' is now streaming on SonyLIV. An edge-of-the-seat thriller will surely make you wonder how far they would go, to save their family from the ravages of a crime.



The series revolves around a retired police constable who crosses all the limits to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident. The movie stellar cast includes Pawan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh, and Ranvir Shorey.

Paramvir Cheema, who plays the role of an angry cop, reveals how he had prepared for the role. Cheema said, “It has been a dream come true to play a cop. Once I bagged the role, I decided to spend a couple of days with my father’s friend who is an ACP. Those two days of accompanying and observing a real police officer on the job inspired me to bring my own nuances to the character. Most importantly, I learnt the ropes of quick analysis and decision-making, a must for all cops,”



Recalling another interesting story from the shooting days, he said, “Often while we were shooting on the streets, I would be mistaken for a real cop. There have been instances where I’ve received a salute from a police officer who thought I was his colleague on the job. In fact, every other person on the streets would think I am a real cop. Overall, it has been an eye-opening experience to learn and embody their grit in stressful situations.”

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, and produced by Ajay Rai, Tabbar is a JAR Pictures series. Written by Harman Wadala and Sandeep Jain, the show's music is produced by Sneha Khanwalkar.

