Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' wins Best Film as director Chloe Zhao makes history

Best Picture : Nomadland Photograph: Twitter
Hollywood's biggest night, the 93rd Academy Awards is happening in Union Station, Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. Owing to the pandemic, Oscars 2021 is being attended by fewer people with only the nominees, their guests and presenters.
The Oscars 2021 has no host. This is the third year in a row that the event will have no singular host.
Apr 26, 2021, 08:50 AM
Oscars 2021 for Best Actor goes to...
Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'. Proving many Award analysts wrong, the Academy has given the Best Actor Oscar to Hopkins for his sincere performance in 'The Father'.
Hopkins, won the award over posthumously nominated Chadwick Boseman, and first Muslim actor to be nominated in the category - Riz Ahmed.
Apr 26, 2021, 08:45 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' sweeps Best Film, Frances McDormand wins best Actress
It's a huge day for Chloe Zhao and her film 'Nomadland'. After taking home the Best director trophy and creating history in doing so, Zhao's film has also won the most coveted award of the night.
The film bags the Best Picture Award for the night. Along with it, Frances McDormand takes home Best Actress trophy.
Apr 26, 2021, 08:37 AM
Please don’t be indifferent to our pain: 'Two Distant Strangers' helmer gives moving Oscar-winning speech
With a muted awards show owing to the pandemic, Travon Free made an impact on the stage with his politically motivated award-winning speech that spoke of racial injustice and police brutality.
Apr 26, 2021, 08:31 AM
Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Bhanu Athiya remembered along with Chadwick Boseman and many other
The 'In Memorium' for 93rd Academy Awards mentioned late-Indian celebrities Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, along with the first Indian to win an Oscar for Best Costume Bhanu Athaiya. The section paid tribute to all those the industry lost, including Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer.
See the entire list of celebrities remembered at Oscars 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 08:14 AM
Oscars 2021: H.E.R takes home Best Original Song for 'Fight For You'
The award for Best Original Score goes to H.E.R's 'Fight For You'. The artist created the song for 'Judas and The Black Messiah'
Apr 26, 2021, 08:11 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Soul' wins Best Origibal Score
It's raining seconds!
After 'Mank' and 'Sound of Metal', Disney+Pixar's animated feature 'Soul' bags its second Oscar for the night in Best Original Score category. It has already taken the golden sattue for Best Animated feature.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 07:52 AM
Oscars 2021 for Best Film Editing goes to 'Sound of Metal'
It's a second for 'Sound of Metal' as well! After winning the Oscar for Best Sound, the Riz Ahmed starrer also bags the Oscar for Best Film Editing. Mikkel E.G. Neilsen takes the award.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 07:48 AM
Oscars 2021: Another one for 'Mank'
Erik Messerschmidt wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for David Fincher's 'Mank'. The film also bagged Best Production Design.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 07:42 AM
Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao, Emerald Fennel, Ann Roth; women create history on Sunday
From Direction to Make-up and screenplay, the 93rd Academy Award is being ruled by women, so-far.
Apr 26, 2021, 07:39 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Tenet' wins Best Visual Effects, 'Mank' takes home Best Production Design
Reverse entropy (or not!). Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' bags the Oscar for Best Vissula Effects, while Netflix's 'Mank' wins Best Production Design.
It's official! #Oscars
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 07:33 AM
Oscars 2021 Best Supporting Actress goes to...
'Minari's Yuh-Jung-Youn! The South-Korean actress is the first one ever to win in this category. In the heart-wrenching drama, Jung-Youn plays the grandmother of the family.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 07:13 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Colette' wins Best Documentary Short
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 07:05 AM
Oscars 2021 for Best Animated Feature goes to...
No surprise here! Disney-Pixar's beautifully told, music-inspired 'Soul' takes home the trophy for Best Animated Feature Film.
It's official! #Oscars
Haven't had the chance to watch the film yet? Well you can always read our review.
Apr 26, 2021, 06:55 AM
Oscars 2021: 'If Anything Happens To You' wins Best Animated Short
Netflix's 'If Anything Happens To You I Love You' wins the Oscars for Best Animated Short. Directors Will McCormack, Michael Govier accepts the award for the tear-jerker.
It's official! #Oscars
If you haven't still caught up with the film, here's the trailer:
Apr 26, 2021, 06:50 AM
Oscars 2021: Best Live Action Short goes to 'Two Distant Strangers'
Travon Free accepts the Oscar for Best Live Action Short for his film 'Two Distant Strangers'. Going with the film's theme, Travon makes a statement against police brutality with his distinct outfit.
It's official! #Oscars
Well said, @Travon. #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 06:43 AM
Oscar 2021: Best Sound goes to 'Sound of Metal'
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 06:41 AM
Chloe Zhao writes history on the Oscars stage
The 'Nomdland' helmer is the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the 93-years of Academy Award's history to win the golden statue for Best Director. This is what she has to say:
Well said, Chloé. #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 06:34 AM
And the Oscars 2021 for Best Direction goes to...
'Nomadland' director Chloe Zhao wins the coveted award of the night - Best Director. Zhao is the first woman of colour/Asian descent to win in this category and only the second woman to take home the award!
History has been made.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 06:27 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' wins Best Costume
Designer Ann Roth takes home the Oscars for Best Costume for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Roth is the oldes woman to win an Oscar at the age of 89 years.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 06:18 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' make-up team makes history!
The Oscars for Make-up and Hiarstyling goes to 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black women to win the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling. They won the award for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 06:04 AM
Oscars 2021: Best Supporting Actor win
Nothing unexpected! Daniel Kaluuya takes home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for 'Judas and The Black Messiah'
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 05:59 AM
Oscars 2021: Best International Feature Oscars goes to Denmark
Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen takes home the Oscars for Best International Feature.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 05:53 AM
Oscars 2021: Award for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to...
'The Father' takes home the golden statue for Best Adapted Screenplay.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 05:52 AM
It begins! 'Promising Young Woman' wins the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay
Carey Mulligan starrer 'Promising Young Woman' wins the first award of the night. Emerald Fennell takes the award.
It's official! #Oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 05:42 AM
Apr 26, 2021, 05:38 AM
A unique Oscars 2021 ceremony
Audience capacity will also be capped at 170 people with audience members being rotated in and out of the ceremony. A third of the Oscars production budget has been allotted to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to The New York Times.
Here's what the seating looks like.
Here we go! #Oscars
Courtesy of Spencer Lowell & Rockwell Group.
Apr 26, 2021, 05:35 AM
Due to the theatrical nature of the live ceremony, masks won't be required for those shown on camera as the award show will be filmed like a movie, an Academy rep had earlier explained.
Here, Amanda Seyfried nominated in Best Supporting Actor (female) for Netflix's Mank, walks the red carpet.
.@AmandaSeyfried at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. #oscars
Apr 26, 2021, 05:29 AM
Oscars 2021: Everything you need to know about the big night
From hosts to key nomination, here's everything you need to know about the 93rs Academy Awards
Apr 26, 2021, 05:24 AM
While America-Korean drama Minari has won the hearts of many and is frontrinner in many categories, it's Minari's youngest cast member Alan S Kim, who's winnin the read carpet with his moves.
Alan S. Kim dances adorably as he makes his way into the Dolby Theatre for the #Oscars.
Apr 26, 2021, 05:12 AM
Unique Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize
Chloe Zhao, whose drama 'Nomadland' about transient Americans roaming the West in vans is tipped to win the best picture and in the running for five more Oscars