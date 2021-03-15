Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch nomination announcement

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced today, following the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband, singer Nick Jonas will announce all 23 categories during a two-part livestream broadcast across the Academy’s social media accounts as well as on Oscar.com and Oscars.org. The first part will start at 8:19 a.m. ET (5:49 PM IST, Monday) where nominations in nine categories, including best original score, will be revealed.

The second half featuring the final 14 categories will resume at 8:31 a.m. ET (6:01 PM IST, Monday) including the top prizes like the best picture and best actor and actress in a leading role; the best original song nominees will also be announced during the second portion of the broadcast.



The nomination can be live-streamed by the viewers all across the globe on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts.



After winner nods at several award events including The Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, 'Nomadland', 'Mank' and 'Promising Young Woman' are the key contenders in several categories. 'Minari' is also something, pandits are keeping an eye out for, as it can become another Korean film to be nominated in bigger categories apart from Best Internation Feature, and repeat a 'Parasite' fate from last year. In the best actor category, Chadwick Boseman is expected to score a posthumous nomination. Disney Pixar's 'Soul' is a key contender in Best Animated Feature and Background Score categories. Read more about the predicted nominees here.

The Academy Awards are set to air Sunday, April 25, on ABC.

