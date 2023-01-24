ugc_banner
Live Now

Oscar nominations 2023 Live: 'Naatu Naatu' scores nomination!

Beverly Hills, CaliforniaEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Jan 24, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

The Academy is unveiling the nominees for Oscars 2023. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is announcing the nominations for the 2023 editions of the Oscars shortly. Formally called Academy Awards, the Oscars honour the best talent in film. Indians are waiting with bated breaths for potential nods to films like 'RRR', 'Chhello Show', and 'All that Breathes'. The excitement and hopes are especially high after a song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Naatu Naatu', won a Golden Globe earlier this month. The Oscar nominations (and winners) are determined by the voting members of the Academy, which is made up of a relatively small group of industry professionals. As such, the nominees and winners are often determined by factors such as industry politics, personal relationships, and even campaigning and lobbying by studios and filmmakers. And thus, it is hard to predict anything about the Oscars. While for the most part, Oscars tend to be predictable, they also often end up surprising even the most veteran analysts. Additionally, the Academy's voting membership is not representative of the general population, so films that win may not appeal to a wide audience. Some films that are critically acclaimed, popular with audiences, and have a cultural impact, may not win the Oscars. Some films that are considered classics today didn't win an Oscar. It is important to note that the Oscars are a subjective measure and that different people have different tastes and opinions on what makes a good film.

Here are the LIVE updates of the Oscar nominations 2023:
 

24 Jan 2023, 7:14 PM (IST)
'All that Breathes' from India also gets nominated
24 Jan 2023, 7:12 PM (IST)
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' gets Oscar nomination

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' gets Oscar nomination

24 Jan 2023, 7:09 PM (IST)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
24 Jan 2023, 7:08 PM (IST)
Live Action Short Film
24 Jan 2023, 7:07 PM (IST)
Best Original Screenplay
24 Jan 2023, 7:06 PM (IST)
Best Original Score nominees
24 Jan 2023, 7:05 PM (IST)
Best Sound nominees
24 Jan 2023, 7:04 PM (IST)
Costume design nominees
24 Jan 2023, 7:02 PM (IST)
Best Supporting Actress Nominees!

Angela Basset

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Stephanie Hsu

 

24 Jan 2023, 6:56 PM (IST)
Oscar nominations almost here

Oscar nominations are about to be announced. Stay tuned! 

24 Jan 2023, 6:49 PM (IST)
'The Banshees of Inisherin' was the big winner at Golden Globes. Will that be true at Oscars as well?

British-Irish playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh's latest 'The Banshees of Inisherin' has been a critical darling. It also won three Globes. Will it it get multiple Oscar nods too?

24 Jan 2023, 6:42 PM (IST)
Meanwhile, a strong contender for Oscars has crossed $2 billion

'Avatar: The Way of Water' gave no sign of relinquishing its box office domination, taking in an estimated $19.7 million in its sixth weekend out in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

Read more

24 Jan 2023, 6:30 PM (IST)
'RRR' has already been a huge success during the awards season

2022 was all about SS Rajamouli and his Indian epic action drama 'RRR' The film told the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against the Britishers. The action film has been a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release but become the talk in the west after it was available to watch on Netflix. Many Hollywood luminaries praised the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences. After the film received rave reviews from Hollywood personalities and became an internet sensation, it was considered one of the frontrunners for the upcoming award season. SS Rajamouli's film earned two nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which are often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards, and making history 'RRR' become the first Telugu film to win a Golden Globe trophy.

Read more

24 Jan 2023, 6:25 PM (IST)
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams speak!
24 Jan 2023, 6:22 PM (IST)
Wondering where and how to watch the Oscar nominations ceremony?

Nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. PST). The live stream will begin at 7 PM IST on Tuesday for viewers in India. Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles will Livestream the event. For the first time, the live stream will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.

Read more

24 Jan 2023, 6:16 PM (IST)
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominations
24 Jan 2023, 6:09 PM (IST)
Oscar nominations could give blockbusters a boost this Tuesday

If things go as expected, 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Elvis' could all rack up somewhere between six and nine nominations. If last year’s Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+’s 'CODA' won best picture and Netflix landed 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes make up many of this year’s top contenders.

Read more

24 Jan 2023, 5:55 PM (IST)
Oscars 2023 nominations predictions

Here are our predictions for Oscars 2023 nominations.

Read more: Oscars 2023 nominations predictions: 'RRR', 'The Banshees of Inishiren', other movies expected to get nods