Oscar nominations 2023 Live: 'Naatu Naatu' scores nomination!
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is announcing the nominations for the 2023 editions of the Oscars shortly. Formally called Academy Awards, the Oscars honour the best talent in film. Indians are waiting with bated breaths for potential nods to films like 'RRR', 'Chhello Show', and 'All that Breathes'. The excitement and hopes are especially high after a song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Naatu Naatu', won a Golden Globe earlier this month. The Oscar nominations (and winners) are determined by the voting members of the Academy, which is made up of a relatively small group of industry professionals. As such, the nominees and winners are often determined by factors such as industry politics, personal relationships, and even campaigning and lobbying by studios and filmmakers. And thus, it is hard to predict anything about the Oscars. While for the most part, Oscars tend to be predictable, they also often end up surprising even the most veteran analysts. Additionally, the Academy's voting membership is not representative of the general population, so films that win may not appeal to a wide audience. Some films that are critically acclaimed, popular with audiences, and have a cultural impact, may not win the Oscars. Some films that are considered classics today didn't win an Oscar. It is important to note that the Oscars are a subjective measure and that different people have different tastes and opinions on what makes a good film.
Here are the LIVE updates of the Oscar nominations 2023:
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' gets Oscar nomination
Angela Basset
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Oscar nominations are about to be announced. Stay tuned!
British-Irish playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh's latest 'The Banshees of Inisherin' has been a critical darling. It also won three Globes. Will it it get multiple Oscar nods too?
'Avatar: The Way of Water' gave no sign of relinquishing its box office domination, taking in an estimated $19.7 million in its sixth weekend out in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
2022 was all about SS Rajamouli and his Indian epic action drama 'RRR' The film told the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against the Britishers. The action film has been a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release but become the talk in the west after it was available to watch on Netflix. Many Hollywood luminaries praised the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences. After the film received rave reviews from Hollywood personalities and became an internet sensation, it was considered one of the frontrunners for the upcoming award season. SS Rajamouli's film earned two nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which are often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards, and making history 'RRR' become the first Telugu film to win a Golden Globe trophy.
Nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. PST). The live stream will begin at 7 PM IST on Tuesday for viewers in India. Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles will Livestream the event. For the first time, the live stream will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.
If things go as expected, 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Elvis' could all rack up somewhere between six and nine nominations. If last year’s Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+’s 'CODA' won best picture and Netflix landed 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes make up many of this year’s top contenders.
Here are our predictions for Oscars 2023 nominations.
