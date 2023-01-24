Oscar nominations 2023 Live: 'Naatu Naatu' scores nomination!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is announcing the nominations for the 2023 editions of the Oscars shortly. Formally called Academy Awards, the Oscars honour the best talent in film. Indians are waiting with bated breaths for potential nods to films like 'RRR', 'Chhello Show', and 'All that Breathes'. The excitement and hopes are especially high after a song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Naatu Naatu', won a Golden Globe earlier this month. The Oscar nominations (and winners) are determined by the voting members of the Academy, which is made up of a relatively small group of industry professionals. As such, the nominees and winners are often determined by factors such as industry politics, personal relationships, and even campaigning and lobbying by studios and filmmakers. And thus, it is hard to predict anything about the Oscars. While for the most part, Oscars tend to be predictable, they also often end up surprising even the most veteran analysts. Additionally, the Academy's voting membership is not representative of the general population, so films that win may not appeal to a wide audience. Some films that are critically acclaimed, popular with audiences, and have a cultural impact, may not win the Oscars. Some films that are considered classics today didn't win an Oscar. It is important to note that the Oscars are a subjective measure and that different people have different tastes and opinions on what makes a good film. Here are the LIVE updates of the Oscar nominations 2023:

